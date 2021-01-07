Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $349.90 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $373.79. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

