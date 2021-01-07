Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $349.90 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $373.79. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
