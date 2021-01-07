Brokerages Set Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

