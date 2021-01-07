e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 200,100 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $241,530.03.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $8,980.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Tarang Amin sold 20,583 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $431,213.85.

ELF opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 302,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.