Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $13.07. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 550,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41. The firm has a market cap of £172.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.52.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.