Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) PT at C$1.74

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.41 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$370.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

