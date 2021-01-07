Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $528.89

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $528.89 and traded as high as $541.20. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) shares last traded at $538.60, with a volume of 3,043,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 528.89.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

