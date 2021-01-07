U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $5.91. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 229,396 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on GROW. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

