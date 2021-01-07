Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.02. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 2,298 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$54.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26.

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

