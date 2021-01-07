Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $888.62

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $888.62 and traded as high as $1,108.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) shares last traded at $1,092.00, with a volume of 130,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 888.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.06%.

In other Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) news, insider Andrew Rashbass sold 18,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.68), for a total value of £195,935.58 ($255,991.09). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,053 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £52,650 ($68,787.56).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

