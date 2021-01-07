HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 52.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 36.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

