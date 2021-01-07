Private Trust Co. NA Has $640,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

