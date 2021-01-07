CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $189,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

