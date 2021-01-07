Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Movado Group worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Movado Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 41,925.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

MOV opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

