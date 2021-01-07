Private Trust Co. NA Has $610,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.39.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

