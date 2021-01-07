Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

