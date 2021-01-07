Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in General Mills by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

General Mills stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.