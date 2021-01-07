Sei Investments Co. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Star Group worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.