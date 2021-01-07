Sei Investments Co. Has $310,000 Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Equity Bancshares worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

EQBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EQBK stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $353.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

