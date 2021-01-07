Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,967 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 30,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.13, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

