Advisor Partners LLC Sells 412 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Core Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. BidaskClub raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

