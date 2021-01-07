Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $756.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

