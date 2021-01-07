Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 1,200 Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1,143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ALX stock opened at $266.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $353.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.91.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

