Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after buying an additional 171,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mattel by 153.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 65,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,810.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.