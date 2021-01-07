BidaskClub Upgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Buy

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

