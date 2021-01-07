Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of SRLP opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $390.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $69,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,408.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $147,119.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,568 shares of company stock valued at $505,650 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

