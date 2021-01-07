Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 498 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 2,440 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total value of $502,762.00. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS opened at $261.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $264.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.