Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Valhi stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $486.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.12. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

