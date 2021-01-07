KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNOP. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KNOP opened at $15.28 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

