Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GSBD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

GSBD stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

