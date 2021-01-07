Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stamps.com (STMP)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

1/5/2021 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/28/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

12/1/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/24/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

11/12/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

11/11/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $208.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.83.

Get Stampscom Inc alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,262 shares of company stock worth $13,387,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after buying an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,143,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 304.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after buying an additional 501,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stamps.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stamps.com by 76.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 82,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stampscom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampscom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.