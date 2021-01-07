Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,515 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after buying an additional 331,918 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

