Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

