Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 3.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 545,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BV shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.87 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

