Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

