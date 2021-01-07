Contrasting Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cutera alerts:

This table compares Cutera and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -18.83% -61.21% -25.31% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cutera and Xcorporeal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 1 3 0 2.75 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cutera has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcorporeal has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Xcorporeal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $181.71 million 2.40 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -28.09 Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcorporeal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Summary

Cutera beats Xcorporeal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, and myQ products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.