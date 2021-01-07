Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 686,068 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 686,068 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth $121,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.33. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

