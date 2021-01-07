LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $146.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

