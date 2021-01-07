Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPPI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $520.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

