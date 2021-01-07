Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Target Price at $0.49

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEGF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $0.48 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

