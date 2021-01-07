Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $133,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

