Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $593.06 million and a PE ratio of -238.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GP shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,466,735.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

