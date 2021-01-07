Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Spire worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

