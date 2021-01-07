Morgan Stanley Sells 64,300 Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CRH Medical were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRHM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at $374,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

CRHM stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. CRH Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

CRH Medical Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.