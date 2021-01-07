Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT at $51.88

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

