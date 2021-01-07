Morgan Stanley Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 122,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.