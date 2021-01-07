Analyzing (NYSE:NG) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and (NYSE:NG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66% N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alamos Gold and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $683.10 million 5.54 $96.10 million $0.20 48.15 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alamos Gold and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 2 3 9 0 2.50 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

