Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,397 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,581 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth $18,837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 744,068 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 642,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,003,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on QFIN. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

