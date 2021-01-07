Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 78,713 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Macy’s worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 338,113 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 37.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 875,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macy’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.