Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,821 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of FormFactor worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.41. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

