Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
NYSE GGB opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.