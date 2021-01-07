Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

